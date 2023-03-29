Fraser Institute report card ranks Vernon's best elementary schools

Photo: Vernon Christian School Vernon Christian School expansion plans concept.

Private schools and those in wealthier neighbourhoods again top the list of the Fraser Institute's controversial B.C. elementary school rankings.

And the situation is mirrored for the most part in Vernon, where Vernon Christian School received the highest ranking with a score of 8.7, ranking it 67th in the province.

Across B.C., no less than 15 schools achieved a perfect 10/10 score — all of them private schools in the Lower Mainland.

The conservative think-tank's Report Card on British Columbia’s Elementary Schools ranks 870 public and independent elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators derived from province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment results, which lean heavily on reading, writing and numeracy.

"The report card offers parents information they can't easily get anywhere else, about how schools perform over time and how they compare to other schools in B.C.," says report co-author Peter Cowley.

Vernon's rankings are as follows:

J.W. Inglis Elementary 4.6, 671/870

Mission Hill Elementary 4.6, 671/870

Alexis Park Elementary 4.7, 657/870

Ellison Elementary 5, 611/870

Beairsto Elementary 5.7, 480/870

Lavington Elementary 5.7, 480/870

Okanagan Landing Elementary 5.9, 436/870

BX Elementary 5.9, 436/870

Harwood Elementary 6, 417/870

Coldstream Elementary 6.2, 376/870

Silver Star Elementary 6.3, 351/870

Hillview Elementary 6.8, 258/870

Kidston Elementary 7.6, 153/870

St James Elementary 7.7 141/870

Vernon Christian School 8.7 67/870

"Contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics," the Fraser Institute says.

Kootenay Christian in Cranbrook is the province's fastest-improving school, climbing from a score of 5.7 in 2017 to 9.1 in 2021, the latest year of available comparable data.

Over the same time period, Central Community School in Port Coquitlam improved from 3.7 to 5.1 – despite 47.8 per cent of the school's students being English Language Learners.

"We often hear that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise," Cowley said.

The rankings are generally panned by school districts as being divisive, misleading and even hurtful.

That's no different in Vernon, where the school district has said in past years that the rankings only look at a narrow window of children's education and not at the whole of their school experience.

The institute counters that the results demonstrate that, regardless of socio-economic background, some schools do better than others.

"It will come as no great surprise to experienced parents and educators that the data consistently suggest that what goes on in the schools makes a difference to academic results and that some schools make more of a difference than others," it says in its report.

You can find more data on the report's interactive website.