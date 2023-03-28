Idea of mandatory EV chargers in new builds sparks fire safety debate

Photo: Contributed

The safety of electric vehicle charging stations in homes sparked debate around City Hall in Vernon, Monday.

Mayor Victor Cumming suggested council pass a motion requiring all new developments be ready to accept a charging station.

But, Fire Chief David Lind says garage charging stations cause some concern for firefighters.

"The challenge is really around lithium-ion batteries," says Lind. "And when they burn, they're very difficult to extinguish, so when they burn in a garage (attached) to a house, you can end up with a fire that's very hard to control.

"I think the technology is quite good, I'm not being alarmist at all. I just think from a fire safety perspective, we need to consider some of the controls that we can put in place just to make sure that when something does go wrong, when something does fail, that we have reasonable protections in place."

Battery fires have been reported around the world, not just in cars, but in various devices that use lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and catch fire under the right conditions.

The city's planning and development department advises more research before any such charging mandate.

"The caution is not necessarily about the charging station itself and prepping for the charging station. It sounds like a good idea. The caution is 'hey let's have a real close look at the risks associated with this,'" says Lind.

While some members of council had concerns about the proposal, Monday, Coun. Kari Gares said she's concerned about the cost such a requirement might add to homes.

She says even just installing the wiring will add costs.

With the city facing a housing crisis, Gare says, any added cost needs to be questioned.

But, if buildings aren't wired for charging when built, the cost to install EV charging stations will increase even more, it was noted.

Council believes fitting homes for EV charging stations is an important part of its climate action plan, but more study will be needed.

Coun. Brian Guy requested the city look further into the concerns Lind reported. He said he has a charger in his own home and has never had a problem.

Lind says his team will be working with planning and development to look into the potential risks before coming back to council with recommendations.

He expects the research to be finished sometime after June.