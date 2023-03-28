Vernon to get four new firefighters under strategic plan

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon will soon be getting four new firefighters.

Declassified documents release by city council Monday show the city will follow a Vernon Fire Rescue Services recommendation to hire the additional help.

Funding from the city's 2022 uncommitted balance will cover the positions for one year, starting June 1 at a cost of $460,000.

The growth is part of the city’s Fire Rescue Services Eight Year Strategic Plan.

The plan addresses provision of "reliable and safe service, which include a funded replacement schedule for fire apparatus, such as fire engines, tenders and a ladder truck; a life cycle replacement plan for equipment including self-contained breathing apparatus, ladders, personal protective equipment; the long-term operation of the three firehalls; staffing and one-time projects," the report states.

Going forward, the positions' funding will come from taxation.

In 2024, that will cost taxpayers $240,000 and in 2025, $260,000.