Youth targeted in gun and gang prevention strategy endorsed by Vernon council

Photo: Jon Manchester

Vernon will move ahead with a gun and gang violence prevention strategy following council's endorsement on Monday.

A Zoom presentation on the strategy was given by Felix Munger of the Canadian Municipal Network on Crime Prevention.

The plan aims to address the root cause of gun and gang violence in the city and follows the announcement of funding from the federal government to tackle the problem. It's part of $6.9 million announced for the B.C. Interior.

Its recommendations focus mainly on supporting youth and keeping them away from the gang life.

Vernon was found to have a number of risk factors when it comes to organized crime. These include:

High amounts of poverty

Significant discrimination, oppression and stigmatization

Low attachment to school

Abuse and neglect of children

Problematic alcohol and drug use

The plan is meant to be a roadmap and a living document, meaning it will change over time.

Munger laid out the following three recommendations to council:

Develop outreach and navigator support for at-risk youth during hours the Vernon Youth Safe House is closed.

Develop an Indigenous, peer-based, youth mentorship program to reduce discrimination and promote cultural awareness among young people, with a specific focus on fostering a greater sense of belonging for Indigenous youth.

Develop a waitlist management program to prevent children and youth from experiencing additional negative outcomes due to delays in receiving necessary services.

The project aims to provide support for children, youth, and their families who are currently unable to access services and for whom prolonged waiting periods may lead to long-term negative impacts and increased risk factors.

In particular, the waitlist management program would give youth a chance to learn skills including anger management. The goal, said Munger, would be to make sure kids' problems aren’t getting worse while they’re waiting for help.

"To prevent crime and violence – including gang violence – it is important to understand their causes. Crime is primarily the outcome of multiple adverse economic, social, and family conditions," the report states.

Munger noted Vernon doesn’t currently have a big issue with this type of violence, but that’s why prevention is important. He said problems Vernon currently face are largely connected to gang violence filtering in from other areas.

It follows a major drug bust in Armstrong, Lake Country and West Kelowna that saw the seizure of more than 30 kilograms of illicit drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, fentanyl, and synthetic opioids, along with 27 assault rifles, 18 handguns, six shotguns, and evidence of firearm manufacturing and assembly.

Vernon will need to submit a second grant application to receive further funding from the Building Safer Communities Fund for the 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 federal fiscal years.

If the funding is approved, Vernon would received up to $850,000 to support implementation of the strategy.