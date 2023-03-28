Vernon heritage alteration fees to double, but won't go up as much as planned

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Two horse drawn carriages sitting in front of the Campbell house circa 1910.

City of Vernon fees for minor development permits, liquor licences and heritage alterations are going up.

But, heritage fees won't be going up as much as originally planned.

The city is doubling the heritage alteration permit, but won't increase it in steps over the next two years as suggested by administration, which would have seen a jump of 750%.

The fee has been $200 and will increased to $400 right away, where it will stay. Originally, it was set to increase in phases until it reached $1,500 on April 1, 2025.

Council members cited wanting to encourage the preservation of heritage buildings and their importance to the city as reason why they just went with the single increase.

Staff said the city receives an average of less than one alteration permit request per year, meaning the city will not be leaving money on the table by not raising the fee higher than $400.

The rest of the fees will increase as suggested. Here is what’s changing, in phases: