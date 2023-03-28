Salvage operator rejected by Transport Canada as boat continues to annoy neighbours

Photo: Contributed

A local salvage operator says he has offered to remove a boat that's been grounded at the Kalavista boat launch since last summer, but has been turned away.

The contractor says he reached out to Transport Canada with an offer to remove the boat and hold it in impound.

However, his offer was rejected.

"At the moment, the vessel has an owner who has stated his intentions to recover the vessel. Therefore, it is not an abandoned vessel," Transport Canada navigation protection officer Johnny Martincic said in a letter.

TC does not have the authority to take action, Martincic stated.

"I cannot speak for the Coast Guard assessment, but it is my understanding that they have assessed the vessel and determined it is not currently a hazard to the public or the environment.

"I understand it may be frustrating, but our powers to respond are limited in situations like this."

Meanwhile neighbours fear the boat, which is not moored to anything, but is stuck in the silt of the lake bottom, may come loose and cause damage to nearby docks as the level of Kalamalka Lake rises this spring.

The neighbours allege criminal activity on board the boat, from drugs to prostitution.

"We are disappointed in the inaction Transport Canada is taking in this matter, especially since this vessel poses a serious environmental hazard in a sensitive habitat," the salvage operator said.

He asked to keep his and the company name anonymous for safety reasons.

Drug paraphernalia has been seen by residents around the boat, and last summer a steady stream of people came on and off board at all hours of the day and night.

Police have investigated the situation, as has the District of Coldstream.

Chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said recently the vessel remains an "ongoing bylaw enforcement matter."