Minor injuries in fiery crash south of Vernon on Highway 97

A vehicle burst into flames after hitting a rock wall on Highway 97 south of Vernon Thursday night.

Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn says the single-vehicle incident happened about 11:40 p.m., near Kal Lakeview Road, in Coldstream.

"The vehicle went off road right and collided with a rock face and became fully engulfed with fire," says Finn.

The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was able to exit the vehicle themself.

The driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, having suffered minor injuries.

"A local tow company was advised; however, the decision was made wait to tow the vehicle from the ditch until the morning, when the vehicle cooled and it was safer for work crews in the daylight," says Finn.