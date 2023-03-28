Great blue herons make their annual return to Vernon nesting grounds

Chelsey Mutter

Spring is in the air – and so are Vernon's beloved great blue herons.

This is the 36th year the big birds have returned to the heronry in the north end of the city.

Rita Bos, senior director of the Vernon Heron Protection Society, tracks the birds and says they had a bit of a slower start this year.

“They were late this year compared to a few other years, but it was so nice. The first one came and didn’t stay long – it was just checking things out,” says Bos. “Then two come, they check it out then they go back and tell the rest of them, then they just start coming ... they build up.”

Bos is concerned about the birds' well-being following 2021, when a heat dome killed a large number of the herons. Another concern is the growing development of the area surrounding the stands of trees off 24th Street.

“They built all around this heronry. Nine, 10 steps at most, right here where there’s a community [of great blue herons], she says.”

Great blue herons are blue-listed, which means they’re of concern, but not yet endangered – something Bos thinks needs to change.

“I was told by the wilderness committee in Vancouver that they should actually have been – two years ago – considered endangered,” says Bos.

The birds are provincially protected, and their nests and nesting trees are protected year round.

“It is an offence to possess, take, injure, molest, or destroy a bird or its eggs, or the nests of birds when occupied by a bird or egg,” according to B.C.'s Environmental Guidelines for Urban and Rural Land Development.

Bos reminds people to not enter the heronry, which is marked with trespassing signs. If you want to get a look at the birds, she says, please do it from the sidewalk.

The birds are building their nests right now and preparing to welcome chicks into the world.

The hatchlings will typically show up just before Victoria Day weekend.