Vernon Farmers Market moves back outdoors on April 13

Photo: Vernon Farmers Market

Outdoor market season is almost here.

Kal Tire Place is the place to be for market lovers as the Vernon Farmers Market moves back outdoors for the season on April 13.

Market hours will again be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays, with Monday markets to follow.

The market is a cherished destination for local foodies and market-goers.

It has been operating inside through the winter.

Typical offerings for the beginning of the season include fresh bread, cheese, meats, wine, spirits, indoor-grown micro greens, and root vegetables.