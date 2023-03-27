Ministry of Environment investigating possible Moose poaching in Cherryville

Photo: Pixabay

The Ministry of Environment confirms it is investigating a possible poaching incident in Cherryville.

A ministry spokesperson said only that due to it being an active investigation, "it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

If any member of the public has information regarding this matter, they are asked to call the RAPP line 1-877-952-7277.

A Castanet tipster says a moose was poached near Cherryville about a week ago, prompting a "major response from conservation officers and law enforcement" in the area of Byers Road, near the Shuswap River.



