North Okanagan U-15 hockey team posts perfect season to win championship

Photo: Tracy Berrecloth

Armstrong-Enderby's U-15 Knights had a perfect season, going unbeaten from first to last game in North Okanagan Minor Hockey Association competition.

The Knights won on all of their regular season and playoff games and the OMAHA District Championship last weekend in Kamloops.

Hockey parent Tracy Berrecloth has a son on the team and volunteers as an executive with the association.

"They're, of course, very proud of themselves," says Berrecloth. "It is really quite remarkable. They were a great group, they worked well together."

The team hasn't had a chance to celebrate yet, with spring break scattering everyone.

The season is officially over, and the team won't be the same next year, with some of the second-year players moving on to a higher age group.

The win, says Berrecloth, is a great feat for a recreational team.

"Some of the second-year players on this team made it to districts last year, and lost out on the finals, so I think they were pretty driven to make sure that they won this year," she said.

"It's a lot of fun and a great way for kids to learn teamwork and different skills."