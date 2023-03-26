North Okanagan man's GoFundMe surpasses $37,000

Photo: Contributed

A North Okanagan GoFundMe campaign was created only four days ago, but it's already raised close to $40,000.

Gary Matvenko injured his spinal cord on March 3 while he was unloading his snowmobile at Hunter’s Range near Enderby.

According to the GoFundMe, Matvenko was originally airlifted to Kelowna, then to Vancouver General Hospital where he’ll spend one month in the spinal cord unit. He will then need to spend three months at the GF Strong Rehabilitation in Vancouver. The page says this will be followed by a currently undetermined rehabilitation process.

The funding has surpassed the original goal of $25,000 to help with rent, food and monthly bills during Matvenko's recovery.

The GoFundMe page says Matvenko’s income will be put on hold as the owner/operator of Quality Excavating. His wife, Sheryl, will also be taking leave from her work as a nurse to be with Matvenko in Vancouver during his rehabilitation. Matvenko’s two children live in Nanaimo and are travelling to Vancouver on the weekends to visit him.

"Anyone who knows the Matvenko family knows they are amazing people who never hesitate to support those in need. During this difficult time they are the one’s in need – thank you for helping such a wonderful family," says David Evans, the campaign organizer.

