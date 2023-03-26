Hikers missing in Monashee Mountains have been found

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue found a group of hikers early Saturday morning who had been reported missing in the Monashee Mountains just past Cherryville.

The hikers left for what was thought to be a day hike at 4 p.m. on Friday. Vernon Search and Rescue says there was a misunderstanding between hikers and the family members who reported them missing.

“The hikers didn’t tell anybody that they were gonna spend the night up in the snow,” says VSAR's Coralee Nairn.

“They were all fine when we located them, they were on their way out. They did take a wrong trail ultimately on their way to their destination so they did not get where they planned to go. No matter what, they wouldn’t have gotten where they planned to go, they would have hit over 12 feet of snow.”

VSAR had 22 members respond to the call. A helicopter was used because of the avalanche terrain and the distance that needed to be covered. The helicopter spotted smoke and then found the group of three missing hikers and one dog.

VSAR's sled team was able to reach the hikers and take them out of the backcountry using snowmobiles.

VSAR is reminding people to be aware of the winter conditions in the mountains despite the warmer weather in town. They advise people to check AdventureSmart.ca when planning a trip to the mountains.