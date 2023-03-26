Vernon's Eliana Stein is competing in archery at the BC Winter Games

For Eliana Stein, archery is a family event.

Her dad is an avid archer and her mom and brother have pulled a bow string a few times themselves.

The 16-year-old Vernon youth is representing the Thompson-Okanagan at the BC Winter Games in Vernon.

Stein took up archery a couple of years ago to spend more time with her family.

Archery brought out her competitive side and she recently won a bronze medal at the Canada Winter Games.

When she first started training in archery, her goal was to compete at the BC Winter Games when they came to her home town this weekend.

“We thought, 'Hey the BC Winter Games are coming to Vernon might as well try for it' so I competitively trained to get here and after a year and a half, I finally got here,” Stein said.

“The competition is all around awesome."

Several events at the games wrapped up Saturday with the remaining events and the closing ceremony scheduled for today.

