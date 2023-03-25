211233
Frack Free BC holding protest rally in Vernon Monday afternoon at MLA Harwinder Sandhu's office

Fracking protest planned

Anti-fracking advocates will be gathering front of MLA Harwinder Sandhu's Vernon office Monday.

Frack Free BC, Climate Action Now and other non-partisan organizations are throwing their support behind the event which will start at 5 p.m. at Sandhu's office, 2920 28th Ave.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring banners, posters or “anything creative to highlight the importance of stopping fracking and climate-destroying methane gas.”

Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique for recovering gas and oil from shale rock. It involves drilling into the earth and directing a high-pressure mixture of water, sand and chemicals at a rock layer, to release the gas inside.

According to Frack Free BC, fracking contaminates drinking water, causes earthquakes, increases carbon emissions, violates Indigenous land rights and other negative impacts.

