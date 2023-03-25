53% jump for police calls for service in Armstrong the last quarter of 2022

Photo: Contributed
The superintendent of the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP will be in Armstrong council chambers Monday to discuss the fourth quarter report.
Supt. Shawna Baher and Sgt. Steve Mancini are scheduled to make a presentation at the regular council meeting in the new city hall.
The 2022 fourth quarter report showed Armstrong and Spallumcheen had a large increase in police calls for service with a 53% jump in Armstrong and 40% increase in Spallumcheen. Enderby saw an increase of 21%.
Overall, criminal code calls were down by -18.9% between October and December in Armstrong, but were up 3.1% for the year.
Property offences were also up 11.3% for the year.
Some of the Armstrong calls included:
- On October 7, frontline officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop of an erratic driver who failed to stop for police. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in the 2200 block of Heather Avenue. Police determined the vehicle was stolen from Calgary and it was seized for examination, which identified a suspect. A warrant was issued for the suspect, a 43-year old man from Kelowna.
- On November 12, frontline officers investigated a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian in the 3300 block of Smith Drive. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation continues.
- On December 10, a frontline officer on patrol noted a suspicious vehicle that departed from a business on Smith Drive. The investigator determined the vehicle had been recently stolen from Vernon and located the vehicle abandoned on Reservoir Road. Police Dog Service attended to conduct a track of the area however no suspects were located and the vehicle was seized for Forensic Examination.