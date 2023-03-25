53% jump for police calls for service in Armstrong the last quarter of 2022

Photo: Contributed

The superintendent of the North Okanagan Vernon RCMP will be in Armstrong council chambers Monday to discuss the fourth quarter report.

Supt. Shawna Baher and Sgt. Steve Mancini are scheduled to make a presentation at the regular council meeting in the new city hall.

The 2022 fourth quarter report showed Armstrong and Spallumcheen had a large increase in police calls for service with a 53% jump in Armstrong and 40% increase in Spallumcheen. Enderby saw an increase of 21%.

Overall, criminal code calls were down by -18.9% between October and December in Armstrong, but were up 3.1% for the year.

Property offences were also up 11.3% for the year.

Some of the Armstrong calls included: