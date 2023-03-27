Vernon raising cost of development, heritage alteration, and liquor permits

Photo: Unsplash/Annie Gray

Development permits will soon cost more in Vernon.

Changes presented to council in February are expected to be approved at council today.

Council had expressed in February that some of the increases were too large to happen all at once.

Instead, they will be phased in.

"Council acknowledged the need to ultimately increase the fees to those being proposed, but not at a rate greater than 100% per year," a city report states.

The following amended increases are proposed for minor development permits, heritage alteration permits and liquor licence applications.