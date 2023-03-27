Vernon raising cost of development, heritage alteration, and liquor permits

Photo: Unsplash/Annie Gray
Development permits will soon cost more in Vernon.
Changes presented to council in February are expected to be approved at council today.
Council had expressed in February that some of the increases were too large to happen all at once.
Instead, they will be phased in.
"Council acknowledged the need to ultimately increase the fees to those being proposed, but not at a rate greater than 100% per year," a city report states.
The following amended increases are proposed for minor development permits, heritage alteration permits and liquor licence applications.
- Increase minor development permits from $125 to $250 now.
- Increase minor development permits from $250 to $500 as of April 1, 2024.
- Increase heritage alteration permits from $200 to $400 now.
- Increase heritage alteration permits from $400 to $800 as of April 1, 2024.
- Increase heritage alteration permits from $800 to $1,500 as of April 1, 2025.
- Increase liquor licence applications from $350 to $700 now.
- Increase liquor licence applications from $700 to $1,000 as of April 1, 2024.