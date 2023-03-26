Armstrong staff recommending council allow the IPE dance to end at 1:30 a.m. instead of midnight

Photo: Facebook

Fair goers may be able to party later into the night this year.

Armstrong council will receive a report Monday from staff, recommending the good neighbour bylaw be modified for the IPE dance.

Staff recommend the “Interior Provincial Exhibition be granted a noise exemption extension to the Good Neighbour Bylaw ... for the period of 12 a.m. until 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2023 and Sept. 3, 2023, for the dance event hosted at the annual IPE Fair.”

It's also recommended that IPE staff notify nearby residents, at a minimum through their website and social media account, of the intention to host the dance events, which will exceed midnight noise restrictions.