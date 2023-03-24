Vernon RCMP officer charged with assault in New Year's Eve incident

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Vernon RCMP officer faces assault charges related to an incident on New Year's Eve in 2021.

Const. Ryan Carey faces one count of assault in an incident alleged to have taken place in Vernon.

Details of the incident remain unknown at this time.

However, RCMP E Division spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirms Carey remains operational, "and his duty status is subject to continuous review and assessment."

A code of conduct investigation has been initiated, but specifics are subject to the Privacy Act, says Clark.

As recently as 2019, Carey was a member of the Vernon RCMP's Downtown Enforcement Unit and was interviewed by Castanet.

Carey made his first court appearance in Vernon on Thursday.

The allegations have not yet been proven in court.