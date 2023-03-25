O'Keefe Ranch seeks additional funding as buildings fall into disrepair

Photo: O'Keefe Ranch

City of Vernon administration is recommending that council write off a $70,000 loan to O'Keefe Ranch and $112,000 that the city paid in insurance for the ranch.

But it suggests a building condition assessment be done before council approval of any additional funding.

The O'Keefe Ranch & Interior Historical Society came before council March 13 to request the repayment be waived.

It had also requested an additional $100,000 in late 2022, over and above the city's base operating grant of $50,000.

Ranch management says the historical attraction is in urgent need of repairs to many of its heritage farm buildings and does not have the resources to rectify the situation.

The ranch's $182,653 debt is payable by March 31, but council more information before making a decision on it.

While the ranch makes the assumption in its budget it will receive all the relief requested, the city's budget includes only the base operating grant and an allowance for possible non-payment of the loan.

It does not include the insurance payments or $100,000 funding increase.

Administration recommends council OK the building condition assessment to identify repair costs before any funding approvals.