United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon brings in more than $24,000

Photo: MLA Harwinder Sandhu

Wednesday's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon brought in more than $24,000.

That's a new record for the hugely popular charitable event, which just held its 21st annual fundraiser.

The drive-thru saw morning commuters file through the parking lot at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre and receive a breakfast bag stuffed with goodies in return for donations.

"We want to thank all of you for showing your Local Love! I'm so proud of this community and how they really demonstrated the heart they have and how much they care about each other," said Michael McKnight, president and CEO of United Way BC.

All the money raised in Vernon will stay in the North Okanagan.

"You can help so many people by helping United Way. There are so many different factors that make it awesome to support," said Conan Ackert, managing owner of title sponsor Total Restoration Services.

Among the many endeavours supported by the event are United Way Food Hubs, such as the Land to Table Network in the North Okanagan, which help families struggling to make ends meet.

Food Hubs not only increase accessibility of food, but also provide food literacy programming and wellness activities, and other services such as mental health, employment services, childcare, and more.

"Food security is one of the top issues that we're working on today," says McKnight.

"Economic uncertainty creates vulnerability, so if anyone is feeling hungry in our community, United Way is there to help."