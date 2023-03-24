OKIB artist's designs featured on BC Winter Games material across Vernon

Photo: BC Winter Games

Vernon's BC Winter Games have an authentic First Nation flavour.

Local artist David Wilson Sookinakin of the Okanagan Indian Band created a series pictographs featured on Games signage at events and on souvenir Games wear.

The artwork is an evolution of his ancestry and fascination with Interior Salish pictograph rock paintings.

Sookinakin created 17 different pictographs for the series.

"Influenced by the traditional teachings and mentorship of Coast Salish, Haida artists, and studies of West Coast and Plains Nations’ art forms, over years he developed his own art style," Games organizers say.

The Games were officially opened Thursday evening at Kal Tire Place and continue at venues across Greater Vernon through Sunday.