Air quality in Vernon improves enough to end dust advisory

Photo: Tracey Prediger

Air quality in Vernon has improved enough to end a dust advisory issued by the Ministry of Environment and Interior Health – barely.

The provincial air quality objective for airborne particulate matter known as PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3), averaged over 24 hours.

As of this morning, the reading in Vernon was Vernon 49.4 μg/m3.

The advisory was issued March 18 due to elevated concentrations of dust from winter traction material on roads being kicked up by traffic.

Vernon's reading compares to 13.9 μg/m3 in Castlegar and 25.9 μg/m3 in Kelowna.

Golden still has high levels in its air, with a reading of 60.8 μg/m3 on Friday.