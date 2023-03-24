Warrant issued for Coldstream kennel owner over animal cruelty no-show

Photo: Pixabay

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Coldstream kennel owner who failed to appear in court Thursday on an animal cruelty charge.

Monika McIntosh is facing one count of animal cruelty for an incident that took place between August and September 2021.

On Sept. 10, 2021, 15 dogs and four puppies were seized from McIntosh’s property. A dog named Wooky died later that day, and a puppy died on Sept. 22.

In November 2021, McIntosh was unsuccessful in her appeal to the British Columbia Farm Industry Review Board to have her dogs returned.

Before the appeal hearing, the SPCA still had 14 of her dogs and six puppies in protective custody.

McIntosh has operated All My Children Pet Boarding Kennels since 2011.

Along with not returning the dogs, the Review Board decided McIntosh is liable for the full amount of costs ($17,951.59) for the animals' care while in custody.

The SPCA was informed of the “horrible and deplorable” living conditions of the dogs by another woman living on McIntosh’s property.

The report states on Sept. 8 the woman told SPCA officer Daniel Chapman that she observed feces and urine inside the house and smelled a strong odour.

McIntosh declined Chapman's request to inspect the property, stating he would need a search warrant. On Sept. 10, Chapman returned with the warrant.

Officials found some of the dogs in need of medical care, including dental work, and they had long nails and matted coats.