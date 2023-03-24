Athletes are excited for the BC Winter Games in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

The BC Winter games have officially started and these athletes couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity so it’s a big deal,” says one rhythmic gymnastics group.

“Everyone is really energized, it's just good to be on the same team, you know? To come here and be inside for opening ceremonies,” says a judo competitor.

A curling team from Prince George says they’re excited about being able to compete against people their own age.

“We haven’t curled against our own age, it’s usually older people. The average age we play against is like 55,” says the group. “So it’ll be interesting.”

The games aim to bring people together through friendly competition, and were originally started in 1978.

Taking palace this weekend are the 2022 Winter Games, they were postponed last Winter because of COVID. Vernon most recently hosted the Winter Games in 2012.

The young athletes will compete against on another in their respective sports. One thing a lot them share this weekend, is their excitement to take part in the games.

“We’re excited, we’re gonna win,” exclaimed one Ringette team at the opening ceremony last night. “We’re gonna win!”