HOPE Outreach Vernon holding spring clothing drive April 2

HOPE Outreach Vernon is looking for warm-weather clothes.

The group that helps women on the fringes of society is holding a clothing drive April 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the People Place parking lot.

“Our biggest need is women’s leggings,” said Caitlyn Parkinson.

HOPE Outreach provides nighttime outreach seven days a week for the identified women of Kelowna and Vernon who are experiencing different types of homelessness, living in addiction, exploited or at risk of being exploited by others, and working in sex work.

“Our first priority is supporting their immediate and basic needs while being on the street. From there our services are developed to complement and fulfil gaps within the service provider community to support an individual’s journey no matter where they are within that continuum of care,” said a statement on their website.

“This ranges from a Narcan team to support the overdose crisis, our monthly community nights which provides identified women and girls with educational opportunities, and further supporting and connecting them to housing, recovery, and health service providers we know and trust within our network.”