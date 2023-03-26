Bugs are coming out of winter hibernation, and we want to know all about it

Photo: Darren Handschuh This moth recently stopped by Castanet's Vernon office.

It's that time of year – the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the creepies are crawling.

Yes, the bugs are back, and there is guaranteed to be a bevy of critters invading the Okanagan the warmer it gets.

From spiders to centipedes, to harmless house flies, there will be no shortage of insects to keep us busy.

There have already been multiple sightings of maple bugs across the valley.

The black-and-orange insects are usually among the first to make an appearance in the sunny Okanagan.

Also referred to as boxelder bugs and even tuxedo bugs, these well-dressed insects breed and nest in maple and boxelder trees – hence the name – but don't survive winters outside, which is why they can often be found trying to get into a warm home.

The insects love the sun and tend to emerge as the sun shines and temperatures goes up. You see them swarming on the south side of homes on sunny days.

But there are other bugs making themselves known as well.

A variety of small flying critters have been spotted, as have some moths.

There have been no reports of spiders yet, but we all know they're coming, much to the chagrin of those with arachnophobia.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind?

