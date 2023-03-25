Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre offering summer camps again this year

Photo: ABNC

Once again, Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre will be keeping kids busy in the summer with a variety of camps.

Each year, the centre offers four-day camps for children five to 12 years old. The camps are held Tuesday to Friday with activities ranging from exploring the grassland trail to presentations about different animal species and other activities.

This year, the ABNC added the Nature Scientists Camp for ages eight to 12.

“We’ve had a lot of children return to our camps more than once and seen how they’ve developed a passion for nature,” said ABNCs Education Co-ordinator Alexis Olynyk, adding the camp is more investigative, with experiments and a deeper dive into nature.

“We wanted to take their learning one step further and show them the science behind the discoveries. We managed to arrange for the Bug Guys to provide a presentation, so there’s an opportunity to learn more about reptiles and some other interesting creatures.”

The Nature Scientists Camp runs Aug. 22 to 25.

For more information, and registration go to ABNC Summer Camps.