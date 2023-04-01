Splatsin forestry passes provincial audit - but room for improvement

Photo: File photo

An audit has found Splatsin's Yucwmenlúcwu (Caretakers of the Land) forestry planning and practices generally complied with British Columbia legislation – but there is room for improvement.

The audit was of non-replaceable forest licence (NRFL) A89359, held by the caretakers.

The audit covered activities conducted between Sept. 1, 2020, and Sept. 22, 2022 and included forest stewardship and site planning, timber harvesting, wildfire protection, silviculture and constructing, maintaining and deactivating roads and drainage structures.

Auditors assessed the activities for compliance with the Forest and Range Practices Act (FRPA), Wildfire Act and applicable regulations and legal orders.

"Our audit found that Yucwmenlúcwu complied with most requirements of FRPA and the Wildfire Act," said Bruce Larson, vice-chair of the Forest Practices Board. "However, the audit identified some practices that need to be improved. Yucwmenlúcwu did not always conduct fire hazard assessments after harvesting or take precautions to prevent damage to nearby trees when burning slash piles."

The audit also found four of the cut blocks examined were not regenerated by the required date. According to a press release by the board, Yucwmenlúcwu recognized this error prior to the audit and took steps to regenerate those cut blocks in 2023.

The licence permits Yucwmenlúcwu forestry operations in the North Okanagan Shuswap within the territories of the Secwepemc and Syilx Nations.

Specific areas audited were near the communities of Salmon Arm, Enderby and Sicamous.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.'s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government.

The board audits forest and range practices on public lands and appropriateness of government enforcement. It can also make recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.