City of Armstrong reminds people to keep close eye on area creeks during spring freshet

Photo: File photo

The snow is melting, creek levels are rising, and Armstrong officials are urging residents to be prepared for the spring freshet.

The thaw of snow and ice will see water levels rise in Meighan and Deep Creeks.

Throughout freshet, the city monitors weather, snowpacks, and monitors water levels and flow, as well as observing areas where flooding is common.

The city encourages property owners to take appropriate actions, as they are responsible for their own flood mitigation efforts. This includes, but is not limited to:

Sandbagging

Removing items that may cause obstructions to stream flow or block culverts

Subscribing to flood insurance coverage

Creating an emergency kit

A free sandbagging station has been set up at the Armstrong public works yard at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Becker Street.

Residents are reminded to keep away from creeks during high stream flows.

For more information on flooding and the city’s emergency management program, click here.

You can also sign up for the Alertable app to receive emergency notifications including text, email, phone, website, mobile app, social media, home smart speaker and more.