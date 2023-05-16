Maven Lane offers early childhood educator bursary at Okanagan College

Photo: Contributed

Maven Lane is hoping to address Vernon’s childcare shortage by offering an early childhood educator bursary.

The Hollie Henderson Award for Mavens in Early Learning will pay for one full year's tuition and will be available to any second year ECE student.

“There is such a childcare shortage right now,” says Ashley Ortman, chair of Maven Lane's board of directors.

“It’s well known amongst the community that at Maven Lane our waitlist is very large, and there’s only so much we can do to reduce that waitlist. But we’re hopeful that this is just another step forward towards providing better accessibility to childcare in the community.”

The bursary is named after Maven's executive director, Hollie Henderson, to recognize her hard work and legacy.

The award will be an annual bursary given every September to a second-year student.

Those interested in applying can contact the Financial Aid & Awards office at Okanagan College.