Lumby's Pat Duke Arena needs a new roof at cost of $1.54 million

Photo: Google Street View

Lumby's Pat Duke Arena needs a new roof.

A report to Regional District of North Okanagan directors says the project will cost $1.54 million.

It recommends the 2023 White Valley Parks, Recreation, and Culture budget include the sum to replace the roof with an energy-efficient system; $308,000 would be funded from reserves and $1,232,000 from grant revenue, if an application to the Green and Inclusive Community Building Program is successful.

The arena, named after a former mayor of the village, has been in use since 1967.

It underwent a $3.5-million improvement project in 2020 that added four change rooms and reinforced its arched beams, extending the life of the building 20-plus years.

That was made possible after Lumby won the 2016 Kraft Hockeyville competition, a Telus community grant, and a $2.56-million contribution from the federal gas tax fund.

However, the arena's metal roof is over 50 years old.

"Many emergency repairs have been made, and all roof screws were replaced 10 years ago. In spite of these efforts, the roof system has passed its end-of-life; leaks persist and the current level of maintenance is not sustainable long-term," the RDNO report reveals.

The GICB program supports retrofits, repairs, or upgrades to make community buildings more energy-efficient.

The program will fund up to 80% of approved project costs.