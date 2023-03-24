$91,000 grant boosts Vernon Search and Rescue; will move into new home this spring

Photo: VSAR

Vernon Search and Rescue has received a $91,000 boost from the province.

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu has announced the funding Thursday.

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society will receive $19,500, and the Seymour Arm Snowmobile Club will get $1,000.

The money is from the Community Gaming Grants program for environmental and public safety initiatives.

"When going into the outdoors, it's important to be prepared and take steps to stay safe," says Sandhu.

"But when an emergency happens, we're all grateful for the dedicated search and rescue volunteers that keep people safe. With this grant, our local search and rescue group, as well as other organizations that support our environment and people enjoying the outdoors, will be able to continue the vital work they do in our region."

VSAR will be moving into a new multi-million facility on Silver Star Road before summer.

The move has been a long time coming, with the group outgrowing its current location adjacent to the RDNO headquarters off Highway 6 several years ago.

The ABNC will open for the year on April 15.

Guided trail tours will begin April 22.