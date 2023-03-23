Coldstream Station officially opens with tours today

Photo: Contributed

Coldstream Station will officially open to the public today.

The public is invited as the District of Coldstream provides an opportunity to view the facilities and tour the site, starting at noon.

The Kalamalka Lake Road focal point "will be a major attraction and connection point for users of the Okanagan Rail Trail. It will also be the main entrance feature for people entering into Coldstream along Kalamalka Lake Road," the district says.

The property includes a parking lot, public washrooms, and tourist information signage. It is also the new home to Sun Country Cycle.

"The parking area is able to accommodate community events such as farmers markets, mobile vendors, and community celebrations, creating economic activity for our community and residents," the district says.

The Pacific Economic Development Agency provided a $300,000 grant towards the project, which provides another access point to the popular Okanagan Rail Trail.

"We are excited to add this wonderful amenity to our community. Coldstream Station will provide the community with a central gathering place for community events, access to the Okanagan Rail Trail and also to support local businesses," says Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

"Shared public spaces are the heart of communities across Canada. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, supporting businesses and stimulating local economies," Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Harjit S. Sajjan said in a press release.

"Investing in Coldstream Station will help locals and visitors alike better access the natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley and also create a vibrant community hub that will be enjoyed for years to come."

"Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like the Coldstream Station are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy," said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.