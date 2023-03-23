Suspicious brush fire extinguished in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Photo: Google Street View

Coldstream and BC Wildfire Service firefighters doused a brush fire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Wednesday.

Coldstream Fire Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code says crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. for multiple reports of smoke in the area of the park's Red Gate.

The fire burned an area approximately 40x60 feet in size.

Coldstream crews ensured the fire was extinguished and searched for remaining hot spots.

"I can confirm that there were no controlled burns in the park yesterday, so this fire has been deemed suspicious in nature and the scene was handed over to BC Wildfire to investigate," says Morgenthaler-Code.

Coldstream firefighters left the scene in care of BC Wildfire shortly after 6 p.m.