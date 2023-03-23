Vernon's Sir Winston's Pub sells, under new ownership

Photo: Sir Winston's

Sir Winston's Pub has been sold.

The Vernon watering hole was listed for sale in January for $99,000.

The sale does not include the liquor store next door.

"The new owners are excited to bring back the old glory days! Have patience while they get ready for summer, but things are coming together," Sir Winston's posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the pub is hiring for bartenders, servers and cooks, another post states.

The listing price of $99,000 raised eyebrows after a $100,000 renovation at the pub.

The site originally housed the Vernon Steam Laundry in the early 1900s. The current building was built in 1970 and renovated from Demetre's restaurant into the pub in the 1990s.