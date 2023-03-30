211236
211244
Vernon  

Grilled cheese competition on now in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Ooey, gooey goodness

- | Story: 417459

The crispy crunch of grilled bread and gooey goodness of melted cheese are traits of the grilled cheese sandwich.

But not all sandwiches are created equal – and you get to be the judge.

Eight restaurants are competing for votes during the Armstrong and Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce professional grilled cheese competition.

The chamber advises you check hours before you go, as not all restaurants are open daily.

Until April 13, you're encouraged to try the delicacies created for this year’s competition.

Taste testers can cast their ballots, with the winner being announced during the Big Cheese event at Hassen Arena on April 15.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

197037
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


205703


Real Estate
4850974
3439 MCTAGGART
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$639,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Lilo
Lilo Vernon SPCA >




TheTango.net
Cool designs

Cool designs

Galleries | March 30, 2023

Flo Rida's son falls 5 floors

Showbiz | March 30, 2023

Ducklings reunited

Must Watch | March 30, 2023

Underwater wonderland

Must Watch | March 30, 2023

Funny animals

Galleries | March 30, 2023


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
205308
209999