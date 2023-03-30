Grilled cheese competition on now in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Photo: Pixabay

The crispy crunch of grilled bread and gooey goodness of melted cheese are traits of the grilled cheese sandwich.

But not all sandwiches are created equal – and you get to be the judge.

Eight restaurants are competing for votes during the Armstrong and Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce professional grilled cheese competition.

The chamber advises you check hours before you go, as not all restaurants are open daily.

Until April 13, you're encouraged to try the delicacies created for this year’s competition.

Taste testers can cast their ballots, with the winner being announced during the Big Cheese event at Hassen Arena on April 15.