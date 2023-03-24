Coldstream boy who beat cancer twice passes after 'inspiring' life

Photo: Contributed

A young Coldstream boy who courageously fought cancer – twice – has finally lost the battle.

Eli Johannson passed peacefully, "surrounded by love" on March 9 ... "after almost a decade of kicking cancer's a**," his obituary states.

Born in 2010, Eli "arrived in this world with an adventurous birth ... and continued to live his life with profound passion and purpose, inspiring and teaching us all so much over the years."

He endured nine years of cancer treatment "while taking in all that life had to offer, even when adversity was thrown at him."

Eli battled an aggressive neuroblastoma cancer two times.

The disease allows cancer cells to form in the nerve tissue of the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord and is the third most common childhood cancer.

He was first diagnosed at just three years of age and spent many month at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

In 2017, the cancer returned.

Despite this and during his treatment, he still skied every winter since from the age of five.

Eli also enjoyed golf (especially when his uncle let him drive the cart) and Lego.

He would also hunt with his father and last year bagged his own a trophy buck.

"Through all of his hobbies and loves, Eli reminded us all, that life is a gift and to live it thoroughly and to be in the moment ... His positivity, hilariousness, honesty, and gratefulness has inspired so many," his family said in the obituary.

Eli leave behind his parents Iain and Faith and younger brother Sully, plus extended family.

The family thanked the healthcare teams that helped Eli over the years, from BC Children's Hospital to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Canuck Place Hospice House, and Ronald McDonald House "for all the love, support, over and above care, and friendships over the last nine years."

A service will be held April 15 at Vernon Alliance Church, followed by a celebration of life at Vernon Golf & Country Club.