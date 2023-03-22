Case pushed back in 2017 Vernon murder of Willy Bartz

Photo: Jon Manchester

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Willy Bartz has had his case adjourned to next month.

Richard William Fairgrieve is charged in the brutal slaying of Bartz at the Sundance Suites on June 19, 2017.

Fairgrieve will next appear in court April 17 to fix a date for the next stage of the case.

Fairgrieve was previously found unfit to stand trial due to a medical crisis.

However, last year, Crown counsel stated it believes the case is still viable, should Fairgrieve recovery sufficiently – and the B.C. Review Board agreed.

The board concluded in November that, "in its opinion, the accused is fit to stand for trial and has ordered his return to court to retry the issue of fitness.”

In 2020, co-accused Jacqueline Leavins pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the death of Bartz.