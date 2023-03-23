Accused in Vernon airliner laser incident faces trial in May

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon man facing charges of pointing a laser at a passing WestJet airliner remains in custody and will face trial on May 17.

An application to review bail was adjourned this week.

Blake Everett Dergez was charged last September after being arrested in Vernon's Becker Park on Sept. 9, 2021.

Nav Canada had contacted police and informed them someone was pointing a green laser at planes flying over Vernon.

Dergez was charged with several other offences following the incident, including five counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting an officer, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is charged under the Aeronautics Act with engaging in behaviour that endangers the safety or security of an aircraft in flight.

A conviction can result in a maximum fine of $100,000 or five years imprisonment.

Dergez has a criminal record dating back to 2003 in Vernon, Penticton, Kelowna, Abbotsford and Fort St. John.

In a letter sent to Castanet from jail, he claimed to be the victim of police brutality during his arrest.

At the time of his arrest, he was at large on a release order on another charge.

A prior indictment from 2019 in Vernon includes possession of controlled substances including fentanyl, diacetylmorphine (heroin), and methamphetamines.

A passenger on board the WestJet flight that was struck by the laser told Castanet the pilot came on the public address system after landing and let passengers know if they experienced any vision difficulties to contact the airline and RCMP.

Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar said it was the third such incident in less than a month.

"These aren't your run-of-the-mill laser pointers. This is a one milliwatt hand-held laser that is capable of burning a hole in a couch if you were to point it in your home," Samaddar said at the time.

Dergez faces another trial in Penticton on Aug. 21, and will appear on an unrelated sentencing matter on April 19.