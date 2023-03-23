RDNO cleanup tackles Kal Beach and beyond on World Water Day

Tracey Prediger

After watching an adult litter, River-Lee Littewood knew she wanted to be a helper for the environment.

“I watched a woman throw her mask on the ground like a frisbee, “ she says.

“It made her really upset, and she knew she wanted to help the environment,” says mom Nicole.

She knew then that bringing her young children to the Kal Beach cleanup sponsored by the Regional District of North Okanagan on World Water Day, Wednesday, would be a good fit for the young learners she homeschools.

“I’m just here to pick up garbage,” chimed in four-year-old Mavrik.

The Littlewoods are just the kind of people the event was hoping to attract.

“It’s good to connect people with what we do on land impacts the water quality, which eventually goes to our taps,” says the RDNO’s Rachelle Demetrik.

Cheryl Hood of the Allan Brooks Nature Centre was on hand to explain how a watershed works using a 3-D model as a visual.

“People see a piece of litter on the ground and they just walk by. They don’t realize the impact of just leaving it or tossing it has to a bigger ecosystem,” says Hood.

She knows all to well how important education is, especially when dealing with our natural resources.

“We are so very privileged in this country, where we have fresh water and especially in the Okanagan Valley where we have Kal Lake, Okanagan Lake and Swan Lake. All these beautiful bodies of water, but we won’t have them if we don’t look after them.”

The Littlewoods were proud to be doing their part for World Water Day, especially when it came to picking up "disgusting cigarette butts."