Former CEO sues OKIB for wrongful dismissal

Photo: Jon Manchester

The former CEO of the Okanagan Indian Band's OKIB Group of Companies is suing the band for wrongful dismissal.

A notice of civil claim filed in BC Supreme Court in Kelowna on Tuesday by Trevor Thera seeks damages from OKIB Management Services Ltd. Partnership and OKIB Management Services GP Ltd.

The two operate as the OKIB Group of Companies.

Thera was hired as the limited partnership's CEO in March 2022 and relocated from Alberta for the $159,000 job.

In July of that year, the partnership's board of directors was terminated.

On Jan. 30 of this year, Thera was advised by Byron Louis, chair of OKIB Holdings Group Ltd. board and chief of the OKIB, of "unspecified allegations of sexual harassment and erratic, potentially threatening and unprofessional behaviour."

The following day, he was placed on paid administrative leave, pending investigation of the unproven allegations.

An interim CEO was put in place almost immediately, and on Feb. 23 a board was established.

In early February, Thera claims his wife was collecting personal items from the office when staff suggested "he would not be returning and to collect all of his belongings."

On Feb 10., he was terminated without cause, effective immediately.

Throughout the process, Thera says he was provided no further information or asked to provide his own version of events. He suggests the band failed to carry out an investigation in good faith, amounting to his constructive dismissal.

He says the band also failed to keep the allegations confidential.

Thera says his reputation has been negatively impacted, damaging his ability to seek alternative employment.

He was paid one month's salary in lieu of notice and has been unemployed since.

He's seeking damages for severance in lieu of notice for wrongful dismissal, loss of salary, aggravated and punitive damages, plus costs and interest.

The band has 21 days to respond to the claim.