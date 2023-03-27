Coldstream man records song for peace in Ukraine

Chelsey Mutter

A Coldstream man is trying to encourage peace in Ukraine with song.

“All I’m trying to do is raise awareness so that every individual that is out there, every musician, every actor, everybody - we can all get together - and rise up,” says Doug Trask.

Trask wrote the song Rise Up and hopes it will show support to everyone affected by the war.

“The war isn’t working, so let’s just try a peaceful way, and music is the most powerful tool we have. So, I’m just trying to promote the power of music towards peace,” says the musician.

The song was recorded in his friend's Coldstream studio and was co-written by another friend in Australia. They were inspired after talking about how much the war in Ukraine bothers them all.

Trask says he finds it hard to believe that civilians in Russia are in support Putin's war. He hopes that his song will inspire people to get together and spread the message of peace.

“I really truly believe that the power of music is more powerful than any weapon on Earth. The only people that don’t want this thing to stop are the people that make the bullets.”

Trask wants everyone to know he doesn't have an agenda when it comes to the song - that his only goal is peace. The song is up on YouTube now.