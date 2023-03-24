Coldstream yard waste drop off program returns in April

Photo: Pixabay

Spring cleaning means lots of decluttering – inside and out.

The District of Coldstream’s spring garden waste/leaf drop-off program returns in April.

The program is only available to residents of Coldstream and requires proof of residency.

Waste must be in garden paper bags, in bundles with compostable twine, or placed in clear plastic bags.

The service will start open on Sunday April 2, and then be available every Sunday from April 16 to May 28.

Residents can drop off their waste at 10405 Middleton Dr.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.