Entries up 50% for Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon is returning for a second year – and has already seen a 50% increase in registrations.

The races return April 1-2.

"After an extremely successful first year, the second year is looking to be even more successful," says organizing team member Marcus Doyle.

The event runs from Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to the SilverStar Mountain Resort village.

There is a skate technique race on Saturday and classic on Sunday, with 40 and 20-kilometre distances available on both days.

Registration closes Sunday at 6 p.m.



"The event is striving to provide an event that is accessible to anybody by focusing on being a participation-style cross-country event," says Doyle.

Its motto is 'Finishing is Winning.'

Organizers encourage anybody to try their hand at one of techniques or distances.

The event raised enough money to make an $8,000 donation to Kidsport Vernon last year to help kids who would otherwise not have a chance to participate in sports.

The Sovereign 2 SilverStar Ski Marathon is the last of a four-event loppet series.