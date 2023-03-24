Arts Council of the North Okanagan elects new president

Photo: ACNO

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has elected a new president.

Barbara Keith assumed the role at the group's recent annual general meeting, following the resignation of Jeanne Byron, who served more than five years on the ACNO board.

Keith has been involved in the local arts community for more than 15 years.

During that time, she has served both on the Powerhouse Theatre board of directors and arts council executive.

At the Powerhouse, she was marketing director and administrative producer on several plays.

Keith is passionate about supporting the arts and believes they play a vital role in enhancing the cultural fabric of the community.

"The Arts Council's role in supporting arts and culture is not just about promoting performances and exhibits. It's about creating a cultural environment that fosters creativity, education, and community engagement," says Keith.

The ACNO's mission is "to ensure that the arts are recognized as a vital part of our community's identity and are accessible to everyone."

Noah MacLeod was elected vice-president. MacLeod is owner of Local Losers, a community space and art supply store focused on supporting youth artists in Vernon.



"Working as a director on the board of the ACNO this past year has been a wonderful experience for me," says MacLeod.