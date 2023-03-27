Enderby residents upset over pothole problem on unpaved road

Chelsey Mutter

A group of Enderby residents are upset their road remains unpaved.

They says Brash Allen Road is an important one for both residents and tourists, as it leads to the popular Enderby Cliffs Provincial Park.

“We have a provincial park at the very end that we get thousands of people coming up here, 40-50-thousand people a year that use this road, and it’s in disrepair,” says Loni Moore.

“Everybody is frustrated, they’re just tired. You’re driving like you’re a drunk driver on this road because you’re trying to miss potholes. We just want it paved.”

Neighbours have noticed an increase in traffic since the beginning of COVID-19, and all the traffic is making the problem worse.

The most recently available statistics for day visitors to the park are from 2018. Those stats show an estimated 34,447 day use visitors to Enderby Cliffs.

There's currently no plans to pave the road, the Ministry of Transportation says.

“The ministry focuses on maintaining and rehabilitating our current paved surfaces first. When we are able to add roads to our paved network, we consider factors such as traffic volume, road use and overall lifecycle costs.”

A road riddled with potholes isn’t just frustrating, it’s costly as well, another resident says.

“I hit a pothole because I couldn't avoid it when a car was coming. I got a flat tire right away,” says Barb Meise. “I didn't really realize, but I also bent the rim and I needed a wheel alignment.”

They say they’ve been asking local officials to pave the road, but they’ve been told paving just isn’t in the budget.

The residents say they were told the road was going to be paved back in 2006. They say it’s been frustrating to watch other roads get paved while Brash Allen remains a dirt road.

“We all get damage to our vehicles coming up here,” says Moore.

“We have a paved parking lot here at the end of the road, it’s better than our road, why do we not get a paved road?”

Residents have petitioned to the ministry and AIM Roads, to no avail. The ministry says it’s aware of the situation on Brash Allen, and it’s a result of freeze-and-thaw conditions.

A ministry spokesperson said AIM planned to address the potholes with a grader over the weekend, weather permitting.