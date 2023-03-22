Feds, province to sign historic agreement with Splatsin First Nation

Photo: Jon Manchester

Federal and provincial ministers will meet with Splatsin Secwépemc leadership to sign a historic agreement on Friday.

Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu will join Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas of Splatsin, and Mitzi Dean, B.C.'s Minister of Children and Family Development to announce a co-ordination agreement related to First Nations children and families.

It will be the first co-ordination agreement in British Columbia to support the well-being of First Nations children.

Details of the agreement will revealed at the Splatsin Community Centre, with a signing ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m.