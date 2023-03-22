Armstrong Regional Co-op rebranding trio of Husky stations in wake of purchase

Photo: Jon Manchester

The Vernon Husky station on 32nd Street is in the midst of a conversion to Armstrong Regional Co-op branding.

The co-op announced its purchase of the gas bar last summer, along with two other Husky stations in Salmon Arm and Cranbrook.

Work has begun at the Vernon station, switching over signage and branding.

It will remain closed for about a week as the changeover is completed.

Work will begin at the Cranbrook station on Monday, and in salmon Arm on April 3.

"We're excited to bring new co-op locations along with the products and service co-ops are known for to these local communities," the co-op said in a statement on its website.

"We'll be hosting grand openings in May and June, and we look forward to welcoming our community."

The gas stations were purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy, which was announced in November 2021.

Armstrong Regional Co-operative officially took ownership of the sites on Sept.13.

Marketing manager Jason Keis says co-op members will be able to use their Co-op numbers at the new locations to earn patronage points.

MyHuskyRewards will no longer be collected or redeemable.