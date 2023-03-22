United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast draws crowds to Vernon Lodge

Photo: United Way

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

Vernon's United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast has brought in more than $20,000 and counting.

Crowds packed the Vernon Lodge parking lot to grab breakfast in support of local charities.

Members of the Vernon Vipers lined the street, encouraging drivers on Highway 97 to turn into the Lodge and make a donation to receive a breakfast goodie bag.

The parking lot was transformed into a drive thru, with a suggested donation of $20 getting patrons a hearty breakfast, along with a chance to win many prizes.

Along with the breakfast, many local businesses like Cobs Bread, Total Restoration, Tim Hortons and others sweetened the grab bag with scones, stickers and other goodies.

The drive-thru is now closed, and all money raised will help a variety of local United Way programs, most with a focus on food security.

A total on the contributions has yet to be tallied.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

You may want to skip brekkie at home and come hungry for the United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon this morning.

The drive-thru gets underway at 6:30 a.m. in the Prestige Vernon Lodge parking lot and continues until 9 a.m.

Castanet will be there with a booth and staff handing out goodies, and we'll be there to report on the annual charitable fundraiser.

It's the 21st annual event, and will again support United Way programs across the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Suggested donation is $20, for which you'll receive a breakfast bag stuffed with goodies, a hot coffee, treats, and giveaways.

Hidden amongst the bags are many prizes, including $1,000 to invest at Valley First, a stay at Sparkling Hill Resort, roundtrip flights for two to any WestJet destination, gift cards, and more.

See you there!